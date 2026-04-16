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US-Iran Signal Openness to Continued Engagement
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran remain open to continued engagement as diplomatic efforts move forward, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday, cautioning against premature speculation over a potential second round of negotiations in Islamabad.
At a press briefing, spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized that decisions regarding future delegations are not for public discussion, stating they are “an internal matter of the concerned parties,” according to media.
Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Andrabi described the ongoing talks as “serious and constructive,” noting that Iran’s nuclear program remains a central issue in the discussions.
“There was neither a breakthrough nor a breakdown,” he said, adding that nuclear issues remain a key topic.
Pakistan has intensified its mediation role following 16 hours of negotiations between US and Iranian officials over the weekend, which concluded without a formal agreement.
As part of broader diplomatic efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently touring Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, is in Iran for high-level meetings with Iranian leadership.
Islamabad hosted the recent round of talks after facilitating a 14-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on April 8.
Andrabi also criticized Israeli military actions in Lebanon, linking developments there to the wider regional dialogue and peace process. He noted that "signs of improvement" on that front offer some optimism.
“De-escalation would help create a conducive environment for dialogue,” Andrabi said.
At a press briefing, spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized that decisions regarding future delegations are not for public discussion, stating they are “an internal matter of the concerned parties,” according to media.
Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Andrabi described the ongoing talks as “serious and constructive,” noting that Iran’s nuclear program remains a central issue in the discussions.
“There was neither a breakthrough nor a breakdown,” he said, adding that nuclear issues remain a key topic.
Pakistan has intensified its mediation role following 16 hours of negotiations between US and Iranian officials over the weekend, which concluded without a formal agreement.
As part of broader diplomatic efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently touring Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, is in Iran for high-level meetings with Iranian leadership.
Islamabad hosted the recent round of talks after facilitating a 14-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran on April 8.
Andrabi also criticized Israeli military actions in Lebanon, linking developments there to the wider regional dialogue and peace process. He noted that "signs of improvement" on that front offer some optimism.
“De-escalation would help create a conducive environment for dialogue,” Andrabi said.
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