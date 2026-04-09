Assam Polls 2026: Int'l Delegates Praise 'Meticulous' Organisation

International Observers Praise Poll Management

International delegates under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) visited polling stations in Assam on Thursday to witness people exercising their franchise for the 2026 Assembly polls, and to appreciate the meticulous organisation of the polls. In a post on X, the poll body said that the international delegation appreciated the scale and management of the elections.

"Chunav ka Parv, Assam ka Garv! International delegates under the International Election Visitors' Programme #IEVP are visiting polling stations in #Assam and witnessing the poll, the celebration of the Festival of Democracy. They appreciated the large-scale and meticulous organisation of the polls," ECI wrote. In another X post, the Commission wrote, "Early morning enthusiasm on display as voters queue up to exercise their franchise. Let's Vote!!"

Political Contest and Voter Turnout

Polling for the 126 seats in Assam began today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is looking to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress-led alliance, which includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M), will look to bring a change in the state.

Election Scale and Logistics

Electorate Demographics

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. 318 transgender persons are listed as voters, and there are 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Security and Monitoring

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, have been deployed to ensure security at polling stations. Micro observers are also deputed in the sensitive polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of polling, the release stated.

Polling Personnel and Equipment

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.

2021 Election Rewind

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the Left parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. (ANI)

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