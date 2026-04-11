ADB Approves Loan To Strengthen Resilient Urban Services In Bangladesh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dhaka: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 115.8-million-U.S.-dollar loan to enhance environmentally sustainable and resilient urban services in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) in Bangladesh.

The Narayanganj Green and Resilient Urban Development Project will upgrade drinking water supply, modernize drainage systems, and expand green public spaces, said the Manila-based lender in a statement on Friday.

The project is expected to benefit at least 400,000 residents, support the government's efforts to ease congestion in Dhaka, and reinforce governance and service delivery in one of Bangladesh's major urban growth centers.

"Narayanganj is central to Bangladesh's urban transformation. As urbanization accelerates and environmental risks intensify, strengthening urban services is both a development and economic imperative," said ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Hoe Yun Jeong.

According to the statement, the project will significantly improve water supply efficiency and reliability by reducing nonrevenue water to below 20 percent through the replacement and expansion of 230 km of pipeline network, installation of metered household connections, and adoption of district metered area systems.