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U.S. Arrests Three Iranian Nationals After Revoking Their Green Cards
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of State announced Saturday that federal agents had arrested three Iranian nationals with documented ties to the Iranian government, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's revocation of their lawful permanent resident statuses in an escalating crackdown on individuals linked to Tehran.
Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son are now held in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and face removal from the country, according to an official statement published on the Department of State's website.
The statement identified Hashemi as the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar — the spokeswoman for the Islamist militants who stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. Ebtekar subsequently rose through Iran's political ranks, serving as a vice president of the country between 2017 and 2021. The family entered the United States in 2014 on visas issued under the Obama administration.
Saturday's arrests follow a similar action taken by Rubio last week, when he stripped the legal status of Hamideh Afshar Soleimani — niece of late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani — and her daughter. Both are currently in ICE detention awaiting removal.
In a separate but related move, Rubio also revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, along with her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. The statement confirmed that neither individual remains on U.S. soil, and both have been permanently barred from future entry into the country.
The successive revocations mark a sharp and deliberate pattern by the Rubio-led State Department to target Iranian nationals with high-profile government connections, signaling a broader policy shift in how Washington is managing its domestic exposure to Tehran-linked figures.
Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son are now held in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and face removal from the country, according to an official statement published on the Department of State's website.
The statement identified Hashemi as the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar — the spokeswoman for the Islamist militants who stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. Ebtekar subsequently rose through Iran's political ranks, serving as a vice president of the country between 2017 and 2021. The family entered the United States in 2014 on visas issued under the Obama administration.
Saturday's arrests follow a similar action taken by Rubio last week, when he stripped the legal status of Hamideh Afshar Soleimani — niece of late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani — and her daughter. Both are currently in ICE detention awaiting removal.
In a separate but related move, Rubio also revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, along with her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. The statement confirmed that neither individual remains on U.S. soil, and both have been permanently barred from future entry into the country.
The successive revocations mark a sharp and deliberate pattern by the Rubio-led State Department to target Iranian nationals with high-profile government connections, signaling a broader policy shift in how Washington is managing its domestic exposure to Tehran-linked figures.
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