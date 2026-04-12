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Lebanon’s PM Delays Planned Trip to US Over Internal Conditions
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Prime Minister has postponed a planned visit to the United States, citing internal developments and the need to remain focused on national affairs, according to reports.
The decision was announced by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who said the move was made to prioritize domestic stability and government responsibilities during a sensitive period. In a statement shared via social media, he explained:
“In light of the current internal situation, and in order to fully carry out my duty to safeguard the security and unity of the Lebanese people, I have decided to postpone my trip to the United Nations and the United States to follow up on government work from Beirut,” Salam said in a statement through US social media company X.
No new date for the visit has been announced.
The trip had reportedly been scheduled for next week and was expected to include meetings with high-level international officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, although no official agenda had been publicly confirmed.
The postponement comes against the backdrop of continued regional tensions, including ongoing Israeli military activity in Lebanon since early March, according to reports. This situation persists despite earlier confirmation from Beirut regarding an agreement with Israel to hold a preliminary meeting between both sides in Washington on April 14.
Officials have not indicated when the rescheduled diplomatic visit might take place, as the government continues to address internal and regional developments.
The decision was announced by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who said the move was made to prioritize domestic stability and government responsibilities during a sensitive period. In a statement shared via social media, he explained:
“In light of the current internal situation, and in order to fully carry out my duty to safeguard the security and unity of the Lebanese people, I have decided to postpone my trip to the United Nations and the United States to follow up on government work from Beirut,” Salam said in a statement through US social media company X.
No new date for the visit has been announced.
The trip had reportedly been scheduled for next week and was expected to include meetings with high-level international officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, although no official agenda had been publicly confirmed.
The postponement comes against the backdrop of continued regional tensions, including ongoing Israeli military activity in Lebanon since early March, according to reports. This situation persists despite earlier confirmation from Beirut regarding an agreement with Israel to hold a preliminary meeting between both sides in Washington on April 14.
Officials have not indicated when the rescheduled diplomatic visit might take place, as the government continues to address internal and regional developments.
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