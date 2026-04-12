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Israel’s Vicious Strikes on Lebanon Kill Twenty-Seven
(MENAFN) At least 27 people have been killed since early Saturday in a sweeping new wave of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, according to reports from Lebanese state-run media.
The deadliest single strike in the latest assault hit the town of Tefahta in southern Lebanon, claiming 13 lives. A separate Israeli airstrike on the town of Toul in Lebanon's Nabatieh region killed three people — including a health authority official — and left three others wounded, among them a paramedic, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Additional strikes compounded the toll across multiple locations. Three people were killed in the town of Kfar Sir, while four others perished when a residential building along the Zefta–Nabatieh highway was struck directly. A further fatality was recorded in the town of Qsaibeh, the NNA added.
Earlier in the day, the NNA reported the deaths of three more individuals following an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Mayfadoun area of the southern Nabatieh governorate. The town of Jebchit also came under attack, with a strike targeting a private electricity generator complex, destroying the facility and engulfing it in flames.
Offensive Continues Despite 2024 Ceasefire
Israel has maintained an expanded military offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2 — a campaign that has continued in defiance of a ceasefire that entered into force in November 2024.
Amid the bloodshed, a diplomatic opening has emerged. On Friday evening, the Lebanese presidency announced that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to convene their first direct meeting on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington, DC, with the dual objective of securing a ceasefire and establishing a framework for direct negotiations.
Broader Regional Diplomacy
The prospective Lebanon-Israel talks come against a backdrop of rare high-level diplomatic activity in the wider region. Iran and the US are currently engaged in direct talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, seeking to bring an end to a war that erupted on Feb. 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Saturday's Islamabad session follows US President Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, after Trump stated that Tehran had put forward a "workable" 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations.
The deadliest single strike in the latest assault hit the town of Tefahta in southern Lebanon, claiming 13 lives. A separate Israeli airstrike on the town of Toul in Lebanon's Nabatieh region killed three people — including a health authority official — and left three others wounded, among them a paramedic, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Additional strikes compounded the toll across multiple locations. Three people were killed in the town of Kfar Sir, while four others perished when a residential building along the Zefta–Nabatieh highway was struck directly. A further fatality was recorded in the town of Qsaibeh, the NNA added.
Earlier in the day, the NNA reported the deaths of three more individuals following an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Mayfadoun area of the southern Nabatieh governorate. The town of Jebchit also came under attack, with a strike targeting a private electricity generator complex, destroying the facility and engulfing it in flames.
Offensive Continues Despite 2024 Ceasefire
Israel has maintained an expanded military offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2 — a campaign that has continued in defiance of a ceasefire that entered into force in November 2024.
Amid the bloodshed, a diplomatic opening has emerged. On Friday evening, the Lebanese presidency announced that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to convene their first direct meeting on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington, DC, with the dual objective of securing a ceasefire and establishing a framework for direct negotiations.
Broader Regional Diplomacy
The prospective Lebanon-Israel talks come against a backdrop of rare high-level diplomatic activity in the wider region. Iran and the US are currently engaged in direct talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, seeking to bring an end to a war that erupted on Feb. 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Saturday's Islamabad session follows US President Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, after Trump stated that Tehran had put forward a "workable" 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations.
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