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China's Foreign Minister Set for Talks in N. Korea
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday, kicking off a two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties — the first such trip by a Chinese foreign minister in six years — amid swirling speculation over a potential Trump-Kim Jong Un summit.
In an opening meeting with North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, Wang signaled Beijing's intent to deepen the partnership, saying China is ready to "continue consolidating the positive momentum in the development" of ties with North Korea, according to a state-run news agency.
"The strategic guidance of top leaders of the two parties and countries is the greatest political advantage and strongest guarantee for the development of relations" between the two countries, said Wang.
The visit reflects a broader push by both Beijing and Pyongyang to strengthen coordination on regional and international affairs — the first such high-level Chinese diplomatic engagement with North Korea since 2019.
The timing is notable. The trip coincides with active preparations for a potential state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to China. The White House has confirmed the visit is slated for May 14–15, though Beijing has yet to make an official announcement of its own.
That backdrop has stoked speculation that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could hold a separate summit following the Beijing visit — though no official confirmation of any such meeting has emerged from either side.
In an opening meeting with North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, Wang signaled Beijing's intent to deepen the partnership, saying China is ready to "continue consolidating the positive momentum in the development" of ties with North Korea, according to a state-run news agency.
"The strategic guidance of top leaders of the two parties and countries is the greatest political advantage and strongest guarantee for the development of relations" between the two countries, said Wang.
The visit reflects a broader push by both Beijing and Pyongyang to strengthen coordination on regional and international affairs — the first such high-level Chinese diplomatic engagement with North Korea since 2019.
The timing is notable. The trip coincides with active preparations for a potential state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to China. The White House has confirmed the visit is slated for May 14–15, though Beijing has yet to make an official announcement of its own.
That backdrop has stoked speculation that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could hold a separate summit following the Beijing visit — though no official confirmation of any such meeting has emerged from either side.
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