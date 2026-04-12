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Israeli Soldiers Get Hurt in Clash with Armed Fighters in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Two soldiers from the Israeli military were wounded on Saturday during a confrontation with armed groups in southern Lebanon, according to reports from Israeli media citing military sources.
The soldiers, identified as members of the Paratroopers Brigade, reportedly sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel during the incident, which occurred amid ongoing ground operations in the region.
The clashes come as the Israeli military continues a large-scale offensive in southern Lebanon, which it says involves multiple divisions operating in the area. The campaign, which began on March 2, has been marked by sustained cross-border fighting and repeated exchanges of fire.
Earlier reports from the same military campaign indicate casualties among Israeli forces, including several fatalities and numerous injuries since the operation began.
In parallel, air raid warnings were activated in northern Israel after the detection of incoming rocket and drone activity launched from Lebanese territory.
Military radio reports have stated that thousands of rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward Israel since the start of the offensive, reflecting the continued intensity of cross-border hostilities, though full independent verification of figures remains limited.
Despite the ongoing escalation, diplomatic efforts have been reported in parallel. The Lebanese presidency confirmed that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold an initial meeting in Washington, D.C. on April 14, hosted in coordination with the United States Department of State, with the aim of discussing a potential ceasefire framework and the possibility of initiating direct negotiations.
The soldiers, identified as members of the Paratroopers Brigade, reportedly sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel during the incident, which occurred amid ongoing ground operations in the region.
The clashes come as the Israeli military continues a large-scale offensive in southern Lebanon, which it says involves multiple divisions operating in the area. The campaign, which began on March 2, has been marked by sustained cross-border fighting and repeated exchanges of fire.
Earlier reports from the same military campaign indicate casualties among Israeli forces, including several fatalities and numerous injuries since the operation began.
In parallel, air raid warnings were activated in northern Israel after the detection of incoming rocket and drone activity launched from Lebanese territory.
Military radio reports have stated that thousands of rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward Israel since the start of the offensive, reflecting the continued intensity of cross-border hostilities, though full independent verification of figures remains limited.
Despite the ongoing escalation, diplomatic efforts have been reported in parallel. The Lebanese presidency confirmed that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold an initial meeting in Washington, D.C. on April 14, hosted in coordination with the United States Department of State, with the aim of discussing a potential ceasefire framework and the possibility of initiating direct negotiations.
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