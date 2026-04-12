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Slovak PM Shows Support for Viktor Orban Ahead of Hungarian Elections
(MENAFN) As parliamentary elections approach in Hungary, Slovak Prime Minister has publicly expressed support for Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, according to reports.
Robert Fico shared his remarks on the US social media platform X, stating that he wished Orbán success in the upcoming election and would be following the results while on an official visit to Vietnam.
He emphasized the close relationship between the two neighboring countries, saying both sides devote significant effort to maintaining strong bilateral ties and supporting what he described as favorable conditions for national minorities.
Fico also characterized Orbán as a prominent defender of national sovereignty and domestic interests, adding that he had rarely encountered such a political figure during his career. He further stressed that cooperation between Slovakia and Hungary contributes to what he called stable and constructive relations between the two governments.
The statement comes just ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian parliamentary election, where current polling data reported by analysts indicates Orbán’s Fidesz party is trailing the opposition Tisza Party by roughly 11 percentage points.
Robert Fico shared his remarks on the US social media platform X, stating that he wished Orbán success in the upcoming election and would be following the results while on an official visit to Vietnam.
He emphasized the close relationship between the two neighboring countries, saying both sides devote significant effort to maintaining strong bilateral ties and supporting what he described as favorable conditions for national minorities.
Fico also characterized Orbán as a prominent defender of national sovereignty and domestic interests, adding that he had rarely encountered such a political figure during his career. He further stressed that cooperation between Slovakia and Hungary contributes to what he called stable and constructive relations between the two governments.
The statement comes just ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian parliamentary election, where current polling data reported by analysts indicates Orbán’s Fidesz party is trailing the opposition Tisza Party by roughly 11 percentage points.
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