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Shooting Leaves Four Dead in Brazil's Sao Paulo State
(MENAFN) A post-robbery pursuit turned fatal in the São Paulo state city of Sorocaba early Saturday, leaving four people dead — including a military police officer — after law enforcement intercepted a group of suspects fleeing the scene of a pharmacy heist, authorities confirmed.
The violence erupted following a robbery at a pharmacy in the Campolim neighborhood. Officers tracked down the suspects shortly after the crime was reported, triggering a rapid and deadly exchange of gunfire.
A 28-year-old military police officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head during the confrontation and later succumbed to his injuries. Three suspects were killed in the ensuing shootout, while a fourth was taken into custody and a fifth managed to flee the scene, police said.
Investigators recovered two revolvers with erased serial numbers alongside a replica handgun at the site of the exchange, authorities added.
The incident adds to mounting concerns over armed robbery and police confrontations in São Paulo state, where violent crimes tied to organized theft networks have placed repeated pressure on law enforcement resources.
The violence erupted following a robbery at a pharmacy in the Campolim neighborhood. Officers tracked down the suspects shortly after the crime was reported, triggering a rapid and deadly exchange of gunfire.
A 28-year-old military police officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head during the confrontation and later succumbed to his injuries. Three suspects were killed in the ensuing shootout, while a fourth was taken into custody and a fifth managed to flee the scene, police said.
Investigators recovered two revolvers with erased serial numbers alongside a replica handgun at the site of the exchange, authorities added.
The incident adds to mounting concerns over armed robbery and police confrontations in São Paulo state, where violent crimes tied to organized theft networks have placed repeated pressure on law enforcement resources.
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