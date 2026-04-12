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Spanish PM Begins Four-Day Official Visit to China
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has started a four-day official trip to China, marking his fourth visit to the country in four years, according to reports.
The visit, which is expected to conclude on April 15, includes a series of high-level meetings with Chinese leadership. Sanchez is scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, who serves as chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.
According to reports, the discussions are centered on strengthening economic relations between the two countries, building greater strategic trust, and expanding cooperation in key sectors such as technology, trade, and green energy.
Bilateral trade between Spain and China reportedly reached about $50.1 billion in 2024, highlighting the scale of their economic relationship.
The visit comes at a time when many European and Asian economies are seeking to stabilize supply chains and broaden international partnerships. Both Madrid and Beijing are said to be signaling continued interest in maintaining stable diplomatic and economic engagement amid global economic uncertainty.
The visit, which is expected to conclude on April 15, includes a series of high-level meetings with Chinese leadership. Sanchez is scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, who serves as chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.
According to reports, the discussions are centered on strengthening economic relations between the two countries, building greater strategic trust, and expanding cooperation in key sectors such as technology, trade, and green energy.
Bilateral trade between Spain and China reportedly reached about $50.1 billion in 2024, highlighting the scale of their economic relationship.
The visit comes at a time when many European and Asian economies are seeking to stabilize supply chains and broaden international partnerships. Both Madrid and Beijing are said to be signaling continued interest in maintaining stable diplomatic and economic engagement amid global economic uncertainty.
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