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Fuel Shortages Impact Irish Gas Stations Amid Ongoing Blockades
(MENAFN) A major fuel supply disruption is affecting Ireland, where widespread blockades targeting fuel depots have led to significant shortages at petrol stations across the country, according to reports.
Industry representatives say the situation has escalated quickly, with roughly 600 out of Ireland’s 1,600 gas stations reportedly running out of fuel as access to key distribution terminals remains restricted.
The chief executive of the fuel industry group Fuels for Ireland, Kevin McPartlan, warned that the disruption could worsen further if the blockades continue.
He cautioned that supply conditions could deteriorate rapidly if access is not restored soon, stating:
“If everything remains as it is, that is to say that the three facilities remain blockaded, then I don’t think we could guarantee fuel at any forecourt by very early next week, Monday morning or Monday perhaps,” he said.
He added that the number of affected stations could increase sharply if fuel terminals remain inaccessible, warning that up to two-thirds of petrol stations could be without fuel within a very short timeframe if the situation does not change.
At present, McPartlan indicated that just over one-third of stations are already out of fuel, while urging the public not to engage in panic buying. He stressed that fuel supplies in the country are not depleted, but rather stranded due to blocked access to distribution points.
He also noted that restoring access to terminals would be critical for stabilizing the system, adding:
“If the Gardai (Irish police) can secure those routes in and out of those terminals, as we hope they will do today, we should be able to start restoring normal service,” he said.
Garda Síochána is expected to play a key role in securing access routes so deliveries can resume.
McPartlan further explained that even once access is restored, it could take several days or up to a week for fuel stations to fully replenish stock levels nationwide. He also expressed concern about preparedness ahead of the protests, saying a review of the response will be necessary once the disruption is resolved.
Industry representatives say the situation has escalated quickly, with roughly 600 out of Ireland’s 1,600 gas stations reportedly running out of fuel as access to key distribution terminals remains restricted.
The chief executive of the fuel industry group Fuels for Ireland, Kevin McPartlan, warned that the disruption could worsen further if the blockades continue.
He cautioned that supply conditions could deteriorate rapidly if access is not restored soon, stating:
“If everything remains as it is, that is to say that the three facilities remain blockaded, then I don’t think we could guarantee fuel at any forecourt by very early next week, Monday morning or Monday perhaps,” he said.
He added that the number of affected stations could increase sharply if fuel terminals remain inaccessible, warning that up to two-thirds of petrol stations could be without fuel within a very short timeframe if the situation does not change.
At present, McPartlan indicated that just over one-third of stations are already out of fuel, while urging the public not to engage in panic buying. He stressed that fuel supplies in the country are not depleted, but rather stranded due to blocked access to distribution points.
He also noted that restoring access to terminals would be critical for stabilizing the system, adding:
“If the Gardai (Irish police) can secure those routes in and out of those terminals, as we hope they will do today, we should be able to start restoring normal service,” he said.
Garda Síochána is expected to play a key role in securing access routes so deliveries can resume.
McPartlan further explained that even once access is restored, it could take several days or up to a week for fuel stations to fully replenish stock levels nationwide. He also expressed concern about preparedness ahead of the protests, saying a review of the response will be necessary once the disruption is resolved.
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