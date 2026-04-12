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France Expresses Support for Ongoing Iran-US Talks in Islamabad
(MENAFN) France has voiced support for ongoing diplomatic discussions between Iran and the United States aimed at de-escalating the broader conflict in the Middle East, according to reports.
The remarks were made by France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot during a public event held at the Cité universitaire de Paris, where he briefly commented on the negotiations currently taking place abroad.
He stated in reference to the talks:
“We support these negotiations, we hope they produce the best possible effects,” Jean-Noel Barrot said.
The discussions are being held in Pakistan and have been described in reports as part of a new diplomatic initiative involving Iranian and US representatives, sometimes referred to as the “Islamabad Talks.” The meetings are being framed as a significant diplomatic effort between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a broader settlement to the ongoing regional conflict.
According to reports, the talks are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire agreement established earlier in the month, which followed heightened military escalation involving Iran and Israel.
Casualty figures cited in the same context indicate that nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed during the conflict, which began with a US–Israeli military offensive on February 28, according to Iranian health authorities. On the other side, at least 13 US service members were reported killed, with additional personnel injured.
Diplomatic observers say the current negotiations are being closely watched due to their potential to influence broader regional stability, although outcomes remain uncertain as discussions continue.
The remarks were made by France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot during a public event held at the Cité universitaire de Paris, where he briefly commented on the negotiations currently taking place abroad.
He stated in reference to the talks:
“We support these negotiations, we hope they produce the best possible effects,” Jean-Noel Barrot said.
The discussions are being held in Pakistan and have been described in reports as part of a new diplomatic initiative involving Iranian and US representatives, sometimes referred to as the “Islamabad Talks.” The meetings are being framed as a significant diplomatic effort between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a broader settlement to the ongoing regional conflict.
According to reports, the talks are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire agreement established earlier in the month, which followed heightened military escalation involving Iran and Israel.
Casualty figures cited in the same context indicate that nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed during the conflict, which began with a US–Israeli military offensive on February 28, according to Iranian health authorities. On the other side, at least 13 US service members were reported killed, with additional personnel injured.
Diplomatic observers say the current negotiations are being closely watched due to their potential to influence broader regional stability, although outcomes remain uncertain as discussions continue.
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