NHRC Seeks Report On Alleged Torture Of Journalist By Rajkot Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging illegal detention and torture of a journalist by the Rajkot Crime Branch police in Gujarat.

Observing that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim, the apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report is expected to include the present status of the investigation as well as the health condition of the victim.

According to the media report, the incident occurred on March 22, when the journalist, who runs an online media outlet, was allegedly apprehended in an unlawful manner by the Rajkot Crime Branch police.

The report further alleged that the victim was stripped naked, suspended upside down and subjected to severe physical torture, resulting in serious injuries.

It has also been alleged that the police attempted to threaten the staff of Rajkot Civil Hospital against admitting the victim and warned him of false criminal cases and demolition of his house.

As per the report carried on March 29, the journalist was admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital on March 23, where details of the injuries sustained during the alleged torture were documented.

Taking note of the allegations, the NHRC has sought a comprehensive report from the state authorities for further examination of the matter.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights. Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.