Final Preparations Underway For Assam, Kerala Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) With the highly anticipated Assembly elections in Assam and Kerala just a day away, polling officials and security personnel on Wednesday intensified efforts to ensure free and fair voting.

Authorities across both states have completed most of the logistical and administrative arrangements, with large-scale deployment of staff and security forces.

In several parts of Assam, a notable feature of this election is the presence of women-managed polling stations, reflecting efforts to promote inclusivity and gender representation. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the distribution of election materials and final preparations are proceeding smoothly.

In Assam's Lakhimpur, a total of 4,748 polling personnel and 3,000 police personnel have already been deployed to ensure smooth voting operations.

Similarly, in Silchar, District Commissioner Ayush Garg stated that Cachar district is fully prepared for the final phase of polling, with over 13,000 personnel deployed across 1,732 booths, including nearly 400 women-managed stations.

In Kokrajhar, officials confirmed that the district is fully prepared for the Assembly elections, with polling officials and police deployed across all constituencies.

Likewise, in Dibrugarh, District Commissioner Vikram Kairi said that teams would be dispatched early, around 7.30 a.m., to ensure timely arrival at distribution centres. Polling personnel in the district have already departed from Lahowal Polytechnic Institute under strict administrative supervision.

In Nagaon, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma welcomed polling officers and presented them with traditional gamosas.

He stated that the situation in the district is "absolutely fine", adding that all polling officers have reported for duty. A total of 8,221 polling officials, including both men and women, have been deployed in the district. Polling officers also urged voters to come early and exercise their democratic rights.

In Sivasagar, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were taken out from strong rooms, and officials have left for their respective polling stations. Similarly, in Hailakandi, polling personnel and presiding officers have departed for their assigned booths. The district has set up 50 women-managed polling stations, where all responsibilities will be handled entirely by women staff.

In Biswanath, a polling official expressed enthusiasm, saying that the experience was a first in their life and a moment of pride.

Parallel preparations are also underway in Kerala.

In Thiruvananthapuram, election materials were distributed at Karthika Thirunal Government School ahead of polling.

Similarly, in Kannur, voting materials, including EVMs, were distributed at Thondiyil St. Joseph School for the Pervoor constituency.

Campaigning for the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry concluded on Tuesday. Voting will be conducted in a single phase across all three regions, covering 126 seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala, and 30 seats in Puducherry. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 4.

In Kerala, the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term in office -- an unprecedented feat in the state's political history. The LDF has campaigned on the plank that there is "no alternative" to its governance. The emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a notable force, following its first Lok Sabha seat win in the state in 2024, has added a new dimension to the electoral contest. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is aiming to capitalise on its recent gains in parliamentary and local body elections to secure an Assembly victory.

In Assam, the election campaign has been dominated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is seeking a second term in office and a third consecutive term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). His campaign has focused on a mix of welfare initiatives and identity-driven politics, including the Orunodoi direct benefit transfer scheme that benefits around 40 lakh women.

In Puducherry, the NDA government led by All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) chief N. Rangasamy has been in power since 2021. Given the Union Territory's small size and 30-seat Assembly, analysts believe that the personal appeal of candidates may play a more decisive role than broader political narratives.