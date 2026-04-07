3 Ways Pharmacists Can Help Maximize Your GLP-1 Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Roughly 1 in 8 American adults take GLP-1 medications for diabetes or weight loss and the number continues growing, according to a recent KFF Health poll. People considering these drugs understandably have many questions, ranging from which GLP-1 would be best, what side effects might they experience and whether their insurance will cover it.

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The health care professional who prescribes GLP-1s is a key source of information, but another vital partner is the medication expert on your health care team: your pharmacist.

“GLP-1s are more complicated than your typical antibiotic or medicines like cholesterol drugs, and they require particular expertise to manage effectively,” said Martin Torres, PharmD, director of pharmacy, University of California, Irvine.“With their medication management expertise, pharmacists are particularly equipped to counsel people on GLP-1s. Our guidance can help people maximize benefits and minimize the risks.”

GLP-1s are intended to be taken long-term, so it's helpful to consult with the pharmacist at your medical center or clinic. The health-system pharmacists who work collaboratively with doctors in these settings can serve as ongoing guides on your GLP-1 journey.

Here are three ways they can support you.

Managing Costs

Health-system pharmacists are an important resource for helping figure out how to pay for your medications. If you have insurance, they can help determine which GLP-1s your plan covers and which will suit you best.

If your plan doesn't cover these drugs or you lack insurance, pharmacists can help you find alternative payment options, such as a drug-maker coupon or medication-support program.

Effective and Safe Usage

Figuring out the optimal dose and frequency for each patient typically takes time. Many people also experience side effects. Pharmacists can help you manage the risks and maximize the effectiveness of your GLP-1 in several ways.



They're experts in flagging potential harmful interactions between GLP-1s and other medications or supplements you're taking.

They can work with you to cope with or lessen side effects such as nausea, reflux and constipation.

They can advocate to your doctor for increasing or decreasing your dose to get you to the safest effective amount and coordinate any other needed medication changes. They can teach you how to administer your medication properly to avoid waste.

Lifestyle Changes

Health-system pharmacists are also resources for lifestyle counseling to make the most of your GLP-1. There's a common misconception that GLP-1s simply melt away fat. Rather, by reducing cravings, they help people eat less – and that can open the door to developing healthier eating and activity habits.

Pharmacists can provide a wealth of information on the effects of lifestyle modifications. The strategies for healthy eating and physical activity they share can help make these a routine part of your life for long-term success.

To learn more about how health-system pharmacists can impact your overall health, visit yourpharmacist.

Discontinuing a GLP-1: How Your Pharmacist Can Smooth the Transition

At least half the people who start GLP-1s will stop within the first year. High costs, insurance issues and side effects are among the reasons people discontinue use. If you anticipate stopping your GLP-1, your health-system pharmacist can help smooth the transition.

A pharmacist's extensive knowledge of medications is valuable not only for starting but also for stopping GLP-1s. They can help by:



Determining whether a different GLP-1 or a more affordable source for the drug is right for you

Helping people understand the source of side effects and how to lessen and manage them

Providing advice on alternative medicines that may help patients reach their goals Guiding people on tapering their doses to avoid a hard stop

Michael French

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