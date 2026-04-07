Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2026: Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type And End Point Status

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report identifies key market opportunities by revealing trends in global HIV clinical trials, highlighting trial hot spots, analyzing trial phases and statuses, and showcasing prominent drugs. It aids strategic business planning and investment by illustrating trial success rates and enrollment patterns across regions.

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2026" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS). Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.

The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope



The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years Report provides latest news for the past three months

Latest Clinical Trials News on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS)



Feb 23, 2026: HIV patients show lower steatotic liver disease with ViiV's Dovato vs Biktarvy

Feb 18, 2026: Viiv's Long-Acting Cabenuva for HIV Demonstrates Efficacy Compared to Oral Therapy for People With Adherence Challenges; Results Published in NEJM

Feb 09, 2026: First of Its Kind Daily HIV Treatment Shows Promising Results

Jan 26, 2026: Immuno Cure Kicks off Phase I Clinical Study of Therapeutic DNA Vaccine for HIV in Hong Kong Dec 15, 2025: Gilead's HIV ART combo deemed non-inferior in second Phase III trial

Companies Featured



GSK plc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Pfizer Inc

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Abbott Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) Therapeutics Clinical Trials Prominent Drugs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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