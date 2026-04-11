VP Vance Lands In Islamabad For US-Iran Peace Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 11 (IANS) US Vice President, J.D. Vance, arrived in Islamabad at around 11:15 A.M. (IST) on Saturday to lead the American delegation for the crucial US-Iran talks.

All eyes are on Islamabad this weekend as high-stakes negotiations between the US and Iran get underway, carrying major implications for stability in the Middle East and the global economy.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews aboard Air Force Two, Vance struck an optimistic tone about the upcoming discussions.“We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive,” he said.

The negotiations mark the first formal engagement between Washington and Tehran in this phase, facilitated by a fragile two-week ceasefire that has temporarily reduced tensions in the region.

However, uncertainty looms large, with ongoing developments - particularly Israel's strikes on Hezbollah and disagreements over Lebanon's role in any potential agreement - posing risks to the process.

The US is represented by a high-level delegation that includes Vice President Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump. The team is expected to push for a structured framework in the negotiations, with clear directives from the White House.

Reiterating the administration's stance, Vance said,“We're looking forward to negotiation. I think it's going to be positive.”

He added that the US approach would depend on Iran's intent.“As the President of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand,” Vance stated.“If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

He further emphasised that the delegation is entering the talks with defined guidelines.“So we're going to try to have a positive negotiation. The President gave us some pretty clear guidelines, and we're going to see,” he said.

On the Iranian side, the delegation will be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.