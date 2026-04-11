403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rockets Fired from Lebanon Strike Northern Israel
(MENAFN) On Friday, roughly 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel from the morning through the afternoon, leaving four individuals injured, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.
The Haaretz newspaper reported that Hezbollah conducted rocket fire against several locations across northern Israel, with four people sustaining injuries during one of the salvos.
Meanwhile, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the attacks sparked fires at a site in the Metula settlement, caused damage to a building in Misgav Am, and led to another blaze and structural harm in Nahariya.
In a sequence of statements released from early Friday until 1315GMT, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 47 operations targeting Israeli settlements, military personnel, vehicles, and army installations.
The group stated that the assaults were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” and were a reaction to Israeli ceasefire violations. It further added that the operations would persist until “the Israeli-American aggression against our country and people stops.”
According to a tally compiled by Anadolu based on Israeli media coverage, including reports from Yedioth Ahronoth and Channel 12, air raid sirens were activated at least 29 times across 39 different locations in Israel, including major cities such as Tel Aviv and Ashdod, following the attacks.
The Haaretz newspaper reported that Hezbollah conducted rocket fire against several locations across northern Israel, with four people sustaining injuries during one of the salvos.
Meanwhile, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the attacks sparked fires at a site in the Metula settlement, caused damage to a building in Misgav Am, and led to another blaze and structural harm in Nahariya.
In a sequence of statements released from early Friday until 1315GMT, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 47 operations targeting Israeli settlements, military personnel, vehicles, and army installations.
The group stated that the assaults were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” and were a reaction to Israeli ceasefire violations. It further added that the operations would persist until “the Israeli-American aggression against our country and people stops.”
According to a tally compiled by Anadolu based on Israeli media coverage, including reports from Yedioth Ahronoth and Channel 12, air raid sirens were activated at least 29 times across 39 different locations in Israel, including major cities such as Tel Aviv and Ashdod, following the attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment