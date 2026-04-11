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Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks with US
(MENAFN) A delegation from Iran, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has reached Islamabad for discussions involving the United States, according to reports released Friday.
The group includes several senior figures such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Defense Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati. The delegation is said to be organized into multiple committees covering security, political, military, economic, and legal matters.
According to reports, the negotiations are contingent on Washington agreeing to Tehran’s initial conditions. Prior to the visit, Qalibaf indicated that progress would depend on securing a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.
Officials in Pakistan confirmed the delegation’s arrival, noting that Qalibaf is leading the group and that Araghchi is among its members.
Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, expressed optimism that Iran and the US “would engage constructively" and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to “continue facilitating the parties towards reaching a lasting and durable solution to the conflict.”
Efforts led by Pakistan, alongside Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, recently resulted in a two-week ceasefire agreement announced Wednesday between Washington and Tehran, following weeks of hostilities that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
The group includes several senior figures such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Defense Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati. The delegation is said to be organized into multiple committees covering security, political, military, economic, and legal matters.
According to reports, the negotiations are contingent on Washington agreeing to Tehran’s initial conditions. Prior to the visit, Qalibaf indicated that progress would depend on securing a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.
Officials in Pakistan confirmed the delegation’s arrival, noting that Qalibaf is leading the group and that Araghchi is among its members.
Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, expressed optimism that Iran and the US “would engage constructively" and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to “continue facilitating the parties towards reaching a lasting and durable solution to the conflict.”
Efforts led by Pakistan, alongside Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, recently resulted in a two-week ceasefire agreement announced Wednesday between Washington and Tehran, following weeks of hostilities that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
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