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Oman Urges Cooperative Efforts to Protect Maritime Navigation, Interests
(MENAFN) Oman has called for a more cooperative regional framework to ensure freedom of navigation and safeguard maritime interests, according to a statement from its Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi made the remarks during the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, which he attended remotely from a distance, alongside leaders including Navin Ramgoolam and other senior officials from Indian Ocean states.
He emphasized that countries should work together on the basis of shared responsibility to protect maritime routes and uphold international law, including the principles of the law of the sea. He also reaffirmed respect for national sovereignty and the importance of non-interference in internal affairs.
Albusaidi additionally highlighted environmental concerns, stressing the need to protect marine ecosystems, address environmental damage linked to conflict, and balance economic development in the so-called “blue economy” with long-term ecological sustainability.
He concluded by reiterating Oman’s longstanding policy of positive neutrality and dialogue, urging states to prioritize cooperation in order to strengthen regional stability and secure a sustainable future for the Indian Ocean region and its populations.
Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi made the remarks during the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, which he attended remotely from a distance, alongside leaders including Navin Ramgoolam and other senior officials from Indian Ocean states.
He emphasized that countries should work together on the basis of shared responsibility to protect maritime routes and uphold international law, including the principles of the law of the sea. He also reaffirmed respect for national sovereignty and the importance of non-interference in internal affairs.
Albusaidi additionally highlighted environmental concerns, stressing the need to protect marine ecosystems, address environmental damage linked to conflict, and balance economic development in the so-called “blue economy” with long-term ecological sustainability.
He concluded by reiterating Oman’s longstanding policy of positive neutrality and dialogue, urging states to prioritize cooperation in order to strengthen regional stability and secure a sustainable future for the Indian Ocean region and its populations.
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