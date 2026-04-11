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Israeli Order Targets Land Clearance, Tree Uprooting in South Nablus

Israeli Order Targets Land Clearance, Tree Uprooting in South Nablus


2026-04-11 03:43:06
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities, on Friday, issued a directive to clear 33 dunams (8.1 acres) of territory in a village located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, which includes the removal of hundreds of fruit trees, according to Palestinian sources.

An official Palestinian news agency, citing local sources, reported that the measure specifically targets land in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya. According to these sources, the directive involves the uprooting of large numbers of fruit trees, especially olive and almond trees, situated along the main Ramallah–Nablus road, close to the village girls’ secondary school and nearby residential areas.

They further noted that inhabitants were served with the demolition notice under the justification of “providing security for settlers,” warning that the action would impact more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of cultivated agricultural land in the village plain.

In a broader context, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified operations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with ongoing military raids on cities, refugee camps, and towns, alongside widespread arrest campaigns.

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