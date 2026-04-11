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D-8 Chief Addresses Iran Ceasefire Talks in Pakistan
(MENAFN) D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood informed a news agency that participating countries including Pakistan, Türkiye, and Egypt have been strongly engaged in mediation initiatives aimed at stopping further escalation in the Iran conflict, backing a ceasefire, and encouraging a durable diplomatic resolution.
He stated in written comments that all parties involved carry a responsibility and historical obligation in the proposed ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, which are set to take place in Pakistan.
He further noted that weeks of discreet diplomatic engagement have played a key role in opening a crucial window of opportunity to pull back from the edge of escalation.
Mahmood emphasized that the discussions in Islamabad need to be constructive and should result in the establishment of enduring peace.
He also cautioned that the dangers remain extremely high, particularly for international energy markets and economies that rely heavily on consistent oil flows from the Gulf region.
However, he added that the potential for a significant breakthrough is equally considerable, expressing optimism that all involved sides will behave responsibly and with seriousness to ensure the success of the negotiations.
He stated in written comments that all parties involved carry a responsibility and historical obligation in the proposed ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, which are set to take place in Pakistan.
He further noted that weeks of discreet diplomatic engagement have played a key role in opening a crucial window of opportunity to pull back from the edge of escalation.
Mahmood emphasized that the discussions in Islamabad need to be constructive and should result in the establishment of enduring peace.
He also cautioned that the dangers remain extremely high, particularly for international energy markets and economies that rely heavily on consistent oil flows from the Gulf region.
However, he added that the potential for a significant breakthrough is equally considerable, expressing optimism that all involved sides will behave responsibly and with seriousness to ensure the success of the negotiations.
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