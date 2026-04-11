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Israel Seeks US Approval Window for Strike on Lebanon Before Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly pushing for a limited window from the United States to carry out a “powerful strike” against Lebanon before any ceasefire is finalized, according to reports released Friday.
Citing unnamed Israeli sources, reports indicate that “sensitive” discussions are underway behind closed doors among multiple capitals, with the aim of granting Israeli forces additional time to conduct intensified operations against the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
These developments come as Washington continues efforts to reduce tensions. According to reports, a State Department official said the US plans to host direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of broader ceasefire negotiations.
A senior Lebanese official also indicated that the upcoming meeting would be “preparatory, not a negotiation.”
According to the report, the proposed plan involves carrying out large-scale strikes over several days, focusing particularly on Hezbollah’s missile capabilities, before shifting toward diplomatic pressure to bring the attacks to a halt.
It added that Israeli officials believe “the score with Hezbollah is not settled,” suggesting that de-escalation efforts may depend on delivering a significant military blow beforehand.
Citing unnamed Israeli sources, reports indicate that “sensitive” discussions are underway behind closed doors among multiple capitals, with the aim of granting Israeli forces additional time to conduct intensified operations against the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
These developments come as Washington continues efforts to reduce tensions. According to reports, a State Department official said the US plans to host direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of broader ceasefire negotiations.
A senior Lebanese official also indicated that the upcoming meeting would be “preparatory, not a negotiation.”
According to the report, the proposed plan involves carrying out large-scale strikes over several days, focusing particularly on Hezbollah’s missile capabilities, before shifting toward diplomatic pressure to bring the attacks to a halt.
It added that Israeli officials believe “the score with Hezbollah is not settled,” suggesting that de-escalation efforts may depend on delivering a significant military blow beforehand.
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