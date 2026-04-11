Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave, Rain Alert Issued In THESE Places Check Forecast

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is seeing some crazy weather changes. The weather department has warned of a heatwave in some districts, while Western Maharashtra and Marathwada might get surprise rains with thunderstorms

Mumbai: Maharashtra's weather is all over the place, and the next 24 hours are crucial. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued different alerts for various parts of the state for April 10. While some districts will face scorching heat, others are set to get unseasonal rain with thunderstorms. Let's check out the detailed forecast for your region.The IMD has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. High humidity will make the heatwave feel even worse. In Mumbai, the temperature will hover between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius, and the sticky heat will be quite uncomfortable.Western Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Marathwada's Latur, Dharashiv districts will see a big weather shift. Rain Forecast: The sky will get cloudy in the afternoon, with a chance of light to moderate showers and thunderstorms. Appeal to Farmers: They should take steps to protect their ready-to-harvest crops from damage.There's no chance of rain in this part of the state. Instead, the dry weather will push the heat to its peak. Temperature: The maximum temperature in this belt is likely to touch 39 to 43 degrees Celsius. No Relief: The heatwave will continue, so the IMD advises people to avoid going out in the afternoon.Here are some important precautions for everyone. Stay Hydrated: Keep drinking water to avoid heatstroke. Avoid Afternoon Outings: Try not to step out in the harsh sun between 11 am and 4 pm. Tip for Farmers: Don't take shelter under trees or in open areas during a thunderstorm. While Marathwada and Western Maharashtra might get some light showers, the rest of Maharashtra will be sizzling in the heat.