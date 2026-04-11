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Kamala Harris Says She Is Weighing 2028 Presidential Bid
(MENAFN) Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stated on Friday that she is actively thinking about entering the 2028 presidential race, suggesting the possibility of a third attempt at the presidency.
“Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it,” Harris said when responding to a question from Rev. Al Sharpton during the National Action Network’s gathering held in Manhattan.
She further reflected on her experience in national leadership, saying, "Let me also say this. I served for four years, being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” highlighting her close proximity to presidential responsibilities and the demands of the role.
Harris also noted that over the past year she has traveled extensively throughout the United States, including extended visits to southern states, arguing that the current “status quo” “is not working” for many Americans and has long failed to meet their needs.
According to CBS News, Harris was defeated by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election after stepping in as the Democratic nominee following then-President Joe Biden. She had earlier sought the Democratic nomination in 2020 but later became Biden’s vice-presidential running mate.
Since her 2024 loss, the former vice president has kept a relatively low public profile and chose not to enter the California governor’s race last year, which has further intensified speculation about a potential 2028 White House campaign.
“Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it,” Harris said when responding to a question from Rev. Al Sharpton during the National Action Network’s gathering held in Manhattan.
She further reflected on her experience in national leadership, saying, "Let me also say this. I served for four years, being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” highlighting her close proximity to presidential responsibilities and the demands of the role.
Harris also noted that over the past year she has traveled extensively throughout the United States, including extended visits to southern states, arguing that the current “status quo” “is not working” for many Americans and has long failed to meet their needs.
According to CBS News, Harris was defeated by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election after stepping in as the Democratic nominee following then-President Joe Biden. She had earlier sought the Democratic nomination in 2020 but later became Biden’s vice-presidential running mate.
Since her 2024 loss, the former vice president has kept a relatively low public profile and chose not to enter the California governor’s race last year, which has further intensified speculation about a potential 2028 White House campaign.
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