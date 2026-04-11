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US, Lebanon Request Temporary Halt in Israeli Attacks Ahead of Talks
(MENAFN) Lebanon and the United States have reportedly asked Israel to temporarily suspend military operations ahead of scheduled negotiations in Washington next week, according to reports released Friday.
The proposed direct discussions between Beirut and Tel Aviv are set to begin Tuesday at the US State Department and come amid ongoing disputes over whether a broader ceasefire arrangement includes Lebanon.
Reports indicate that Iran has argued that continued Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory violate an existing truce agreement it helped broker, while mediators such as Pakistan have maintained that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire framework. The United States, however, has disputed that interpretation.
According to sources cited in reports, Lebanon has requested a symbolic “gesture” from Israel in the form of a temporary pause in strikes before talks begin, with Washington reportedly encouraging a positive response.
Israeli officials, quoted anonymously, said there is currently no ceasefire in effect. However, one source suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could consider approving a limited operational pause in airstrikes.
The request remains under review, and no final decision has been announced.
The proposed direct discussions between Beirut and Tel Aviv are set to begin Tuesday at the US State Department and come amid ongoing disputes over whether a broader ceasefire arrangement includes Lebanon.
Reports indicate that Iran has argued that continued Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory violate an existing truce agreement it helped broker, while mediators such as Pakistan have maintained that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire framework. The United States, however, has disputed that interpretation.
According to sources cited in reports, Lebanon has requested a symbolic “gesture” from Israel in the form of a temporary pause in strikes before talks begin, with Washington reportedly encouraging a positive response.
Israeli officials, quoted anonymously, said there is currently no ceasefire in effect. However, one source suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could consider approving a limited operational pause in airstrikes.
The request remains under review, and no final decision has been announced.
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