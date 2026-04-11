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Iran’s Uncertain Minefields in Strait of Hormuz Complicate Reopening
(MENAFN) Iran is reportedly struggling to locate all of the naval mines it deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, limiting its capacity to fully restore access to the strategically vital waterway. According to a report released on Friday, this uncertainty is hindering broader efforts to reopen the passage.
Anonymous U.S. officials told the New York Times that Tehran is also unable to safely remove the mines it previously deployed, further obstructing initiatives to reopen the strait—an essential demand of the Trump administration. The mines were reportedly laid using small boats in March, following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes across Iran on February 28.
The same mines, along with missile and drone assaults targeting ships in the region, have effectively shut down the waterway, contributing to a sharp surge in global energy prices. Iran has since announced certain routes it considers secure, but its "haphazard" mining operation has made it more difficult to establish additional shipping corridors, according to one U.S. official cited by the New York Times.
The report also noted that even mines whose positions were recorded at the time of deployment may have drifted from their original locations, while others may not have been documented at all. The story surfaced less than 24 hours before Iran and the United States are scheduled to hold high-level discussions in Pakistan aimed at negotiating a lasting end to the conflict.
Anonymous U.S. officials told the New York Times that Tehran is also unable to safely remove the mines it previously deployed, further obstructing initiatives to reopen the strait—an essential demand of the Trump administration. The mines were reportedly laid using small boats in March, following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes across Iran on February 28.
The same mines, along with missile and drone assaults targeting ships in the region, have effectively shut down the waterway, contributing to a sharp surge in global energy prices. Iran has since announced certain routes it considers secure, but its "haphazard" mining operation has made it more difficult to establish additional shipping corridors, according to one U.S. official cited by the New York Times.
The report also noted that even mines whose positions were recorded at the time of deployment may have drifted from their original locations, while others may not have been documented at all. The story surfaced less than 24 hours before Iran and the United States are scheduled to hold high-level discussions in Pakistan aimed at negotiating a lasting end to the conflict.
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