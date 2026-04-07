East Champaran Hooch Tragedy: Major Disaster Averted Due To Timely Seizures Of 1,500 Litres Of Methanol, Says Bihar DGP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 7 (IANS) The spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar's East Champaran on Tuesday claimed eleven lives so far, while several others remain under treatment in critical condition.

In response, the police have swung into "action mode", launching extensive raids across Bihar, particularly in areas surrounding Motihari.

Large quantities of illicit liquor have been seized during these operations.

Addressing the situation, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar termed the incident deeply tragic and revealed that a major disaster was averted due to timely intervention.

According to the State DGP, a massive consignment of liquor was recovered, and key accused individuals have been arrested.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the entire network.

In a crucial revelation, the investigation has led to the seizure of nearly 1,500 litres of methanol -- a highly toxic substance often used in the adulteration of illicit liquor.

The DGP emphasised that if this methanol had been circulated, the death toll could have been far higher.

Strict legal action is being initiated against those involved in the incident, and authorities have assured that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

Methanol, commonly found in spurious liquor, is extremely dangerous for human consumption.

Once ingested, it is converted by the liver into formic acid -- a toxic compound that damages vital organs.

Initially, its effects may resemble ordinary intoxication. However, within hours, severe symptoms begin to appear, including intense headache, dizziness and vomiting, acute abdominal pain, and breathing difficulty.

In advanced stages, methanol poisoning can lead to blindness, organ failure, coma, and death.

The tragedy in East Champaran began on April 2, when multiple individuals across different localities fell ill after consuming spurious liquor.

The death toll rose rapidly.

Till April 4, the authorities have registered seven deaths, including Chandu Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Parikshan Manjhi, Hiralal Bhagat, Lalkishore Rai, Sampat Sah, and Laddu Sah.

On April 5, Md. Ilyas Ansari, Laddu Sah (from Balganga), and Jodha Manjhi lost their lives.

On April 7, Jitendra Shah succumbed in the hospital.

As of now, 11 people have lost their lives, while around 15 others remain hospitalised.