Rajpal Yadav's Video Backing Saurabh Dwivedi Goes Viral, Fans Troll Him After Salman's Support

Rajpal Yadav recently posted a video supporting Saurabh Dwivedi, which quickly went viral. In the clip, he firmly stood by Saurabh's side, showing solidarity despite the ongoing controversy. The timing of the video, coming right after Salman Khan's public support, grabbed social media attention and sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Netizens React to the Timing

Fans and followers flooded the comment section, trolling Rajpal for posting immediately after Salman Khan's message. Comments included,“Salman Khan watching you take Saurabh's side,” and“Bhai thoda wait kar le, Salman sir ne tmhare liye stand liya... aur tumne video bana di... sad.” Some praised his courage, while others questioned the timing.

@saurabhtop #ZakirKhan twitter/jPRWjQL9a6

- Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) April 7, 2026

Rajpal's Message of Loyalty

In his video, Rajpal emphasized standing by friends and colleagues in difficult times. He highlighted the importance of loyalty and integrity, showing that he values personal connections and fairness over public opinion or controversy. His message resonated with many fans who appreciated his sincerity.

Salman Khan's Earlier Support

Before Rajpal's video, Salman Khan had posted a heartfelt note defending him. He praised Rajpal's decades-long contribution to cinema and stressed that a financial controversy shouldn't overshadow his career. Rajpal's video added to the discussion, showing both actors' commitment to supporting colleagues.