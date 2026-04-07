Nailed It Roofing Earns Recognition As A Trusted Residential Roofing Contractor Across New Jersey And Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Nailed It Roofing has built its reputation as a trusted residential roofing contractor across New Jersey and Pennsylvania - serving more than a dozen communities with transparent pricing, expert craftsmanship, and warranties on every installation."Nailed It Roofing, a licensed residential roofing contractor serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has completed hundreds of residential roofing projects across more than a dozen communities in both states. The company has built its reputation on transparent pricing, thorough workmanship, and a commitment to accountability that reflects its founder's background in law enforcement.

Mount Laurel, NJ - Nailed It Roofing, a fully licensed and insured residential roofing contractor, has established itself as one of the most trusted names in residential roofing across New Jersey and Pennsylvania since its founding. Operating from its base in Mount Laurel, NJ, the company now serves more than a dozen communities across both states and has completed hundreds of roofing projects ranging from straightforward asphalt shingle replacements to full storm damage restorations and premium metal roofing installations.

The company's growing reputation is built on three principles that its founder - a former law enforcement officer with over a decade of service - brought directly from his career into the contracting industry: showing up when you say you will, doing what you say you are going to do, and standing behind your work completely. In an industry where homeowners frequently cite communication breakdowns, surprise costs, and poor follow-through as their biggest frustrations with contractors, Nailed It Roofing has consistently differentiated itself through upfront written estimates, direct and ongoing communication throughout every project, and a clean jobsite policy that includes magnet sweeps for stray nails after every installation.

The company holds active roofing licenses in both Pennsylvania (License #PA199801) and New Jersey (License #13VH13617600), installs products from industry-leading manufacturers including GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, TAMKO, and Atlas Roofing, and offers flexible financing through its partnership with Enhancify. Every installation is backed by both manufacturer material warranties and a Nailed It Roofing workmanship warranty.

"We are not trying to be the biggest roofing company in New Jersey or Pennsylvania," said the owner of Nailed It Roofing. "We are trying to be the most trusted one - the company homeowners recommend to their neighbors because we treated them right, did quality work, and left their property better than we found it. That reputation is built one roof at a time and we take that seriously on every single job."

Nailed It Roofing currently serves homeowners across Havertown, Montgomeryville, Doylestown, Blue Bell, Broomall, Haverford, and West Point in Pennsylvania, and Willingboro, Haddonfield, Bridgewater, Medford, Moorestown, and West Windsor in New Jersey, with additional service areas continuing to expand.

Homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania can request a free, no-obligation roof inspection and estimate by visiting or by calling (267)-777-8221.

About Nailed It Roofing

Nailed It Roofing is a licensed residential roofing contractor serving homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Licensed in both states (PA License #199801 / NJ License #13VH13617600), the company specializes in roof replacement, storm damage restoration, metal roofing, and asphalt shingle installation. Founded by a former law enforcement officer, the company is built on the principles of trust, transparency, and quality craftsmanship. For a free estimate, visit naileditroofing or call (267)-777-8221.