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Australia’s EV Sales Surge to All-Time High
(MENAFN) Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia surged to an all-time high in March, fueled by rising petrol prices linked to the ongoing oil supply disruption.
Data released Tuesday by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) show that battery-powered EVs made up 14.6 percent of all new vehicle sales in March, more than double the 7.5 percent recorded in March 2025. The FCAI said this marks a record monthly market share for EVs in the country.
Tony Weber, chief executive of the FCAI, noted the trend is being driven by energy uncertainties. He said in a statement: "More Australians are considering a shift to EVs due to the disruption to fuel supply caused by the conflict in the Middle East."
Fuel prices have surged sharply. The Australian Institute of Petroleum reported that the national average for unleaded petrol reached a record 2.53 Australian dollars (about 1.75 U.S. dollars) per liter in the week ending March 29. This spike came before federal, state, and territory governments announced a three-month cut to fuel sales taxes.
Weber cautioned that while the automotive sector would welcome a long-term move toward EVs, the transition depends on infrastructure development. "Ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with consumer demand will be critical to enabling sustainable growth in EV adoption beyond short-term influences," he said.
The FCAI also highlighted a significant shift in the origin of vehicles entering Australia. In February, China overtook Japan as the top source of new vehicles, ending 28 years of Japanese dominance.
Data released Tuesday shows that Chinese manufacturers BYD, GWM, and Chery sold a combined 44,155 new vehicles in Australia during the first quarter of 2026, up from 26,403 in the same period in 2025.
Data released Tuesday by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) show that battery-powered EVs made up 14.6 percent of all new vehicle sales in March, more than double the 7.5 percent recorded in March 2025. The FCAI said this marks a record monthly market share for EVs in the country.
Tony Weber, chief executive of the FCAI, noted the trend is being driven by energy uncertainties. He said in a statement: "More Australians are considering a shift to EVs due to the disruption to fuel supply caused by the conflict in the Middle East."
Fuel prices have surged sharply. The Australian Institute of Petroleum reported that the national average for unleaded petrol reached a record 2.53 Australian dollars (about 1.75 U.S. dollars) per liter in the week ending March 29. This spike came before federal, state, and territory governments announced a three-month cut to fuel sales taxes.
Weber cautioned that while the automotive sector would welcome a long-term move toward EVs, the transition depends on infrastructure development. "Ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with consumer demand will be critical to enabling sustainable growth in EV adoption beyond short-term influences," he said.
The FCAI also highlighted a significant shift in the origin of vehicles entering Australia. In February, China overtook Japan as the top source of new vehicles, ending 28 years of Japanese dominance.
Data released Tuesday shows that Chinese manufacturers BYD, GWM, and Chery sold a combined 44,155 new vehicles in Australia during the first quarter of 2026, up from 26,403 in the same period in 2025.
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