FIVESTAR's JPY 55 Million Historic Vintage Denim Jacket 'LEVI's S506XXE' Recognized By Guinness World Recordstm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FIVESTAR Co., Ltd., led by CEO Masayuki Sakuma, announces that its historic vintage denim jacket“LEVI'S S506XXE” (acquired for JPY 55,000,000) was officially recognized by Guinness World Records on April 7, 2026.

The official record title is:

“Most expensive second-hand denim jacket (non-memorabilia)”

■ Why Did a Beauty Company Acquire a JPY 55 Million Vintage Denim Jacket?

This acquisition and world-record recognition is not simply about purchasing an expensive collector's item. At its core are the philosophy FIVESTAR has cultivated through its beauty business - carefully identifying the value of materials without damaging them and bringing out their fullest appeal - as well as the aesthetic sensibility and discerning eye for value that Japan has cultivated over many years.

Both the hair handled by beauty professionals and the cotton of vintage denim are delicate materials that can easily be damaged if not treated properly. To understand their condition, reduce stress on them, and bring out their beauty without compromising their value - we believe this sensibility is an essential part of J-Beauty.

In fact, Japanese collectors and experts were among the earliest in the world to recognize the value of vintage denim and to shape the standards and appeal of the field. This project is a symbolic investment intended to show the world Japan's aesthetic eye and its ability to define value through the timeless icon of denim.

■ Historical and Archival Value

This WWII-era jacket features a rare split-back construction. Despite being approximately 80 years old, it remains in near-deadstock condition with a legible leather patch lot number. It is also featured as“No. 17” in the specialist archival volume on vintage denim, Levi's® VINTAGE DENIM JACKETS TYPEI/TYPEII/TYPEIII, supervised by Yutaka Fujiwara and Naoki Kawamata.

In Western markets, many high-value garments derive added value from celebrity ownership or other memorabilia factors. In contrast, the value of this piece lies in the garment's own historical and archival importance, as well as the exceptional state in which it has been preserved. That is the essence of this recognition.

■ Comments

Akira Tsuchida (Vintage shop MUSHROOM):

“Preserving this historic piece in Japan proves that denim is not merely old clothing, but a cultural asset worthy of protection.”

Shigeki Wakiya (Denim institute iiB):

“A legible split-back lot number is globally rare. Much like the 1945 Romanée-Conti, said to be valued in the billion-yen range, this jacket has taken its first step toward standing alongside the world's great treasures.”

Masayuki Sakuma (CEO, FIVESTAR):

“What we truly want to demonstrate is that the aesthetic sensibility cultivated by the Japanese people, and their discerning eye for value, have the power to discover, define, and pass on the value of cultural assets to the future. Japanese collectors were among the first in the world to recognize the value of vintage denim and shape its appeal and standards. FIVESTAR, too, has continued to identify new value early, give it form, and communicate it to society through the beauty industry. This recognition is an extension of that challenge. Japanese beauty also has world-class technique, design, and hospitality. We hope this Guinness World RecordsTM recognition will serve as a starting point for FIVESTAR to help elevate Japanese beauty into a global culture.”

■ Overview

Record Title: Most expensive second-hand denim jacket (non-memorabilia)

Date: April 7, 2026

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Item: LEVI'S S506XXE (WWII, split-back)

Holder: FIVESTAR Co., Ltd.

■ About FIVESTAR

FIVESTAR Co., Ltd. is a beauty group operating more than 50 salons in Japan and Singapore. Under the vision of turning Japanese beauty into global culture, FIVESTAR continues to promote a broader concept of J-Beauty centered on aesthetic sensibility and new value creation.

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FIVESTAR Co., Ltd.

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