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UK Reports Suspicious Projectiles Near UAE Port Vessel
(MENAFN) A maritime alert issued on Sunday described unusual activity involving unidentified projectiles near a vessel docked at a port in the United Arab Emirates, according to reports.
In a warning notice, a British maritime monitoring body stated it had been informed of an incident at Khor Fakkan Port in Sharjah. The captain reports witnessing multiple splashes from unknown projectiles in close proximity to his container ship while conducting loading operations.
Authorities are investigating the nature of the projectile and the circumstances surrounding the incident, it said.
Ships navigating through the surrounding waters were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious developments, as stated by reports.
Local officials in Sharjah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, later confirmed that no casualties resulted from the occurrence at Khor Fakkan Port. A government media office noted via the US-based social media platform X that further details would be shared once more information becomes available, according to reports.
Heightened instability in the region follows the joint military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly caused more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military facilities. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a warning notice, a British maritime monitoring body stated it had been informed of an incident at Khor Fakkan Port in Sharjah. The captain reports witnessing multiple splashes from unknown projectiles in close proximity to his container ship while conducting loading operations.
Authorities are investigating the nature of the projectile and the circumstances surrounding the incident, it said.
Ships navigating through the surrounding waters were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious developments, as stated by reports.
Local officials in Sharjah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, later confirmed that no casualties resulted from the occurrence at Khor Fakkan Port. A government media office noted via the US-based social media platform X that further details would be shared once more information becomes available, according to reports.
Heightened instability in the region follows the joint military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly caused more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military facilities. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
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