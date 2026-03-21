Antibody Production Market Size To Reach USD 37.73 Billion By 2031, Driven By Expanding Biologics Demand And Rising Diagnostic Applications

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the antibody production market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the antibody production market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Antibody Production Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the antibody production market size is expected to grow from USD 19.17 billion in 2025 to USD 21.46 billion in 2026 and further reach USD 37.73 billion by 2031. This steady antibody production market growth reflects increasing reliance on antibody-based treatments and research tools across global healthcare systems.

The antibody production industry is witnessing growing demand from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions. Antibodies are essential in targeted therapies, particularly in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and infectious disease management. In addition, diagnostic laboratories are increasingly adopting antibodies for accurate and early disease detection, contributing to the overall antibody production market share.

Antibody Production Market Trends Shaping Industry Growth

Rising Demand for Targeted Biologics

One of the key antibody production market trends is the increasing use of targeted biologics. Pharmaceutical companies focus on therapies that specifically bind to disease-causing cells while minimizing impact on healthy tissues. This approach is driving demand for monoclonal and engineered antibodies, strengthening antibody production market growth.

Growing Adoption of Bispecific and Multispecific Antibodies

The antibody production industry is also seeing a rise in bispecific and multispecific antibody formats. These antibodies can bind to multiple targets simultaneously, improving treatment outcomes. Their growing adoption in clinical pipelines is expanding the antibody production market size and creating new opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers.

Expansion of Diagnostic Applications

Diagnostic laboratories are playing a larger role in the antibody production market. Antibodies are widely used in diagnostic kits and laboratory assays for disease detection and monitoring. This trend is increasing antibody production market share across non-therapeutic applications and strengthening the overall antibody production market forecast.

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Antibody Production Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Process

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

By Antibody Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies

Antibody Fragments

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing and Research Organizations

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Antibody Production Market Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The antibody production market is moderately concentrated, with several global players holding a strong position through integrated offerings and wide distribution networks. Companies are focusing on expanding their capabilities through partnerships, acquisitions, and technology development to strengthen their antibody production market share.

Key Players in the Antibody Production Market

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Conclusion

The antibody production market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory as demand for biologics continues to rise across healthcare and research sectors. The increasing use of antibodies in targeted therapies and diagnostics is supporting steady antibody production market growth and expanding the antibody production industry.

Key antibody production market trends such as the adoption of advanced antibody formats, increased use of single-use systems, and integration of artificial intelligence are improving production efficiency and scalability. These developments are helping companies meet growing demand while maintaining quality and consistency.

Industry Related Reports

Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market:

The market is expanding due to increasing focus on targeted therapies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and advancements in antibody drug conjugates and biologic technologies.

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Antibody Fragments Market size:

The market is valued at USD 7.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.98 billion by 2030, driven by growing demand for targeted biologics, improved therapeutic efficacy, and advancements in fragment-based drug development.

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Antibody Discovery Market share:

The market is valued at USD 9.09 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2030, supported by increasing R&D investments, rising demand for novel biologics, and technological advancements in antibody screening and development platforms.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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