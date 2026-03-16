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Socomec Launches MASTERYS GP4 UPS And Atys A M Automatic Transfer Switch, Expanding Their Power Solutions Portfolio In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, March 14, 2026: Socomec, a global leader in energy performance and power management solutions, today announced the launch of its new advanced MASTERYS GP4 UPS and ATyS a M Automatic Transfer Switch. This further strengthens their portfolio of reliable power management solutions. With over 25 years in the industry, the launch reinforces the company's focus on innovative, efficient technologies for modern infrastructure.
Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, said,“The launch of the MASTERYS GP4 UPS and ATyS a M Automatic Transfer Switch strengthens our portfolio with solutions that drive operational continuity and efficiency. From data centres and IT rooms to commercial buildings, organisations require resilient power infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted operations and protect critical systems. These products help optimise power supply while supporting reliable performance. We remain focused on innovation and committed to delivering dependable, future-ready power solutions for our customers.”
Socomec offers support in design and commissioning, ensuring high performing and sustainable electrical installations that are compliant. These solutions improve continuous power supply and strengthen resilience across data centres, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and other critical infrastructure.
About Socomec:
Established in 1922, Socomec is a globally renowned specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Power Switching, Monitoring, and Power Conversion products, dedicated to managing power and safeguarding people, equipment, and installations. Offering 24/7 Expert Services, Socomec ensures the reliability and optimisation of end-users' equipment.
With a workforce of 3900 employees, 12 production sites, and over 30 subsidiaries spanning five continents, Socomec Group is a key player in the industry. Headquartered in Chennai, Socomec India boasts branch offices across 12 locations nationwide, with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility situated in Gurugram, Haryana.
Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, said,“The launch of the MASTERYS GP4 UPS and ATyS a M Automatic Transfer Switch strengthens our portfolio with solutions that drive operational continuity and efficiency. From data centres and IT rooms to commercial buildings, organisations require resilient power infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted operations and protect critical systems. These products help optimise power supply while supporting reliable performance. We remain focused on innovation and committed to delivering dependable, future-ready power solutions for our customers.”
Socomec offers support in design and commissioning, ensuring high performing and sustainable electrical installations that are compliant. These solutions improve continuous power supply and strengthen resilience across data centres, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and other critical infrastructure.
About Socomec:
Established in 1922, Socomec is a globally renowned specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Power Switching, Monitoring, and Power Conversion products, dedicated to managing power and safeguarding people, equipment, and installations. Offering 24/7 Expert Services, Socomec ensures the reliability and optimisation of end-users' equipment.
With a workforce of 3900 employees, 12 production sites, and over 30 subsidiaries spanning five continents, Socomec Group is a key player in the industry. Headquartered in Chennai, Socomec India boasts branch offices across 12 locations nationwide, with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility situated in Gurugram, Haryana.
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