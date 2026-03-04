Shilpa Shinde: Confidence Begins With How We See Ourselves

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Shilpa Shinde will be seen joining an initiative titled Selfie Lo Shine Karo to celebrate Women's Day with &TV. The actress says that she truly believes confidence begins with how we see ourselves.

The on-ground initiative will take place at a known mall in Lucknow on March 7-8. Shilpa will be seen interacting with participants and amplifying the spirit of the initiative.

Sharing her thoughts on being part of the initiative, Shilpa Shinde said,“I truly believe confidence begins with how we see ourselves. I am very happy that &TV is creating a platform where women are not just celebrated but also given a chance to be seen and recognised.”

“I am looking forward to meeting everyone in Lucknow and being part of this beautiful initiative that encourages women to shine in their own way,” she added.

“Selfie Lo. Shine Karo. Star Ban Jaao!” is an engaging, feel-good opportunity designed to encourage women to participate and celebrate themselves. As part of the activation, women can click selfies at the specially curated installation and tag &TV, turning a simple moment into a chance to shine.

Select participants will get an opportunity to meet Shilpa Shinde on 8th March, and one winner will be featured in an upcoming episode on &TV-transforming a selfie into a star moment.

Speaking about the larger thought, Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer, &TV and Business Head, Hindi, ZEE5, shared,“At &TV, we don't just tell stories of strong women-we actively create platforms for them. This Women's Day initiative is our way of moving beyond celebration and enabling real visibility.”

“By giving women an opportunity to be featured and telecast on the channel, we are reinforcing our belief that empowerment begins with recognition. This is about confidence, opportunity, and creating moments that truly matter.”