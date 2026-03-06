403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Receives Call From Colombia President
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday, called for stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm and restore stability to the region.
His Majesty condemned the attacks targeting Jordan and other countries in the region, reiterating that Jordan will continue to take the necessary measures to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.
The King warned that the current escalation should not be exploited to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.
Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday, called for stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm and restore stability to the region.
His Majesty condemned the attacks targeting Jordan and other countries in the region, reiterating that Jordan will continue to take the necessary measures to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.
The King warned that the current escalation should not be exploited to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment