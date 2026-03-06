Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Call From Colombia President

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday, called for stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm and restore stability to the region.
His Majesty condemned the attacks targeting Jordan and other countries in the region, reiterating that Jordan will continue to take the necessary measures to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.
The King warned that the current escalation should not be exploited to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

