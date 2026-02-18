Zest Equity Launches Zest Arrange And Zest Escrow Following FSRA Authorisation

Morgan Stanley-backed company expands its regulated private-market infrastructure platform, strengthening its service offering to include three capabilities for private transactions.

Zest Equity, a digital transactional infrastructure company backed by Morgan Stanley, Prosus Ventures, Middle East Venture Partners and Dubai Future District Fund, announced the launch of Zest Arrange, its Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) regulated arranging service which supports deal makers in private transactions end-to-end on Zest's platform through a digital workflow. The company also announced the rollout of Zest Escrow, its regulated digital escrow service, following its Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the FSRA of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Zest Arrange and Zest Escrow join Zest SPVs to create an infrastructure layer for private market transactions. Deal makers can now leverage the different tools and execute deals through a single platform, organizing, monitoring and tracking of commitments and execution steps.

Zest Arrange, the firm's flagship solution, enables arranging of private asset deals for its network of deal makers through Zest's FSRA arranging deals in investments licensed activity. The service consolidates investor onboarding, documentation, and execution into a single digital workflow, supporting transactions under ADGM's regulatory framework. Through this solution, deal makers maintain visibility and confidence in their private transactions end-to-end.

Zest Escrow provides FSRA-regulated escrow services that safeguard transaction funds as a neutral third party through Zest's FSRA Providing Money Services licensed activity. Client monies are held in segregated, UAE-based bank accounts and released only upon authorized instruction once pre-agreed conditions are satisfied. The service reduces counterparty risk while ensuring transaction governance through complete audit trails, traceable documentation, and real-time status visibility.

Alongside these offerings, Zest SPVs streamline the formation and maintenance of special purpose vehicles, allowing deal makers to group their investors into clean investment structures for private market transactions. Built on Zest's proven track record, the service enables digital SPV closings across a range of asset classes within private markets.

Private market operations cost exponentially more than public market equivalents. According to recent industry benchmarks, automation can reclaim up to 80% of staff hours currently lost to administrative tasks. For institutional portfolios, the impact is measurable: eliminating just 30 basis points of operational cost on a $5B portfolio adds $150M in long-term net returns over a typical fund lifecycle. Zest's digital infrastructure directly addresses this inefficiency, enabling deal makers to execute transactions that previously required extensive legal, compliance, and administrative coordination at a fraction of the traditional cost and time.

To date, Zest Equity has supported the execution of more than USD 230 million across 190+ deals, spanning private equity, private credit, venture capital, and related asset classes, with repeat participation from fund managers, family offices, venture firms, corporate service providers, and institutional investors.

About Zest Equity Group

Zest Equity is a digital transactional infrastructure company powering private-market transactions. Built in the UAE and anchored within ADGM's regulatory framework, Zest Equity develops its technology and product in the DIFC, where the company established its foundation and continues to build the core infrastructure behind its platform. Zest Equity operates to global best-practice standards while providing regional fluency and institutional execution.

The company offers regulated escrow and distribution services under ADGM's framework, along with a layer of digital execution capabilities for SPV formation and deal workflow management that simplify, safeguard, and scale private-market transactions. Its infrastructure brings all participants into a single, transparent, and repeatable workflow that unifies compliance, governance, documentation, and fund flows, enabling capital to move seamlessly and with confidence across jurisdictions. To learn more, users can visit