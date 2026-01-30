MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens

On January 30, according to official information from MEET48 -the world's first idol fan economy ecosystem built on Web3 infrastructure and deeply integrating AI and UGC-30% of the total voting income in IDOL tokens from the second large-scale voting event,“MEET48 Best7: Stage of Light,” were burned today, totaling approximately 8.7 million tokens. This IDOL token burn plan aims to reduce overall supply, enhance token value, and further consolidate the strength of the MEET48 community. As an innovative pioneer in the Web3 entertainment industry, MEET48 is reshaping the global idol industry and fan economy through blockchain and AI.

It is reported that during the second“MEET48 Best7,” fans cast a total of 20,342,242 votes for idols, generating total voting income of 28,995,200 IDOL tokens, accounting for 0.604% of the total IDOL token supply. The 8,698,560 IDOL tokens burned this time represent 30% of the total voting income from the second“MEET48 Best7” and 0.181% of the total IDOL token supply.

As of the final day of the event, according to data from DappBay, MEET48's event dApp recorded 619.48K transactions (TXN) over the past 7 days, with 356.18K active user addresses (UAW). It ranked first across all chains in 24-hour UAW among social dApps in the BSC ecosystem and first in 7-day UAW rankings within the BSC ecosystem.

Notably, MEET48 recently successfully held the “MEET48 2026 Annual Roadshow For Al Entertainment UGC Platform & Web3.0 Strategy” Launch Event in Seoul, South Korea. Co-hosts included the AIGC digital content creator L1 ecosystem POChain, the AIUGC virtual idol music and dance training ecosystem simulation game Auditions GO-planned and developed by the original operations and marketing team of“Audition,” Hash Global, the Web3 Entertainment Alliance, and The Fan.

Notably, through a combination of online live streaming and on-site activities, this launch event presented MEET48's upcoming product roadmap to millions of users worldwide. Multiple products are scheduled to be released progressively in the first half of 2026, including:



ParoAI: The core large language model of the MEET48 AI UGC ecosystem, scheduled for release in Q1 2026, designed to understand creative intent and generate multimodal content, driving storytelling, character creation, and interactive experiences. It combines intelligent collaboration and content engine capabilities, lowers the creative threshold, and helps creators efficiently produce high-quality, shareable content.

MEET48.ai: An AI UGC social community platform for idol fans, scheduled for a strategic upgrade in Q1 2026. Users can create and share AI-generated content based on ParoAI, showcase works, interact, and co-create within the community, transforming AI creation into a social experience that is visible, receives feedback, and gains recognition, thereby building an idol culture–centric AI content ecosystem driven by community participation.

Auditions GO: The world's first AI-driven virtual idol rhythm and stage performance Web3 game built around the MEET48 idol ecosystem, scheduled for release in the first half of 2026, and planned and developed by the original operating market team of Audition. Players can use $IDOL through UGC tools to create, train, and debut virtual idols, enabling music, movements, and styles to evolve on-chain. Virtual idols feature growth and companion attributes, while user-created idol assets can be authenticated and traded on BNB Chain. The game is powered by a proprietary training model based on historical performance data and music libraries owned by MEET48 / SNH48, collectively building a next-generation Idolverse driven by the community.

POChain: An independent, fully sovereign AIGC digital content Layer 1 public blockchain tailored for Web3 creators and developers, fully compatible with BNB Chain at the EVM layer, and dedicated to building next-generation infrastructure for content creation. Jointly incubated by MEETLabs and the MEET Foundation, POChain has established a conversion pool between MEET48's official token $IDOL and the public-chain native token $POC, designed to absorb early $IDOL investment value and convert it into $POC in a phased and limited manner based on time schedules and ecosystem milestones. According to the roadmap, the POChain ecosystem will progressively launch the following products in 2026:

: POChain's content display hub, presenting text, audio, video, and AIGC content in a unified standard, and building a trusted, high-quality, and scalable content pool through on-chain value authentication. Leveraging on-chain ownership verification and traceability mechanisms, it records content origin, authorship, and value status, serving externally as an official display and distribution gateway and internally as a core hub for content discovery, curation, and long-term preservation.

POCShow.ai: POChain's virtual idol trainee platform, enabling creative consensus, voting, and debut ownership through decentralized mechanisms, and supporting fan economy models, revenue sharing, and commercialization.

: POChain's decentralized music creation and distribution platform, integrating AI music and MV generation to provide creators with a one-stop solution from creation and copyright authentication to distribution, and realizing a verifiable, distributable, and sustainable digital music ecosystem through on-chain authentication and decentralized mechanisms. POCast.ai: POChain's decentralized audio content ecosystem platform, where creators can publish, manage, and monetize content on-chain with copyright protection and transparent revenue sharing, while users can consume content safely, support creators, and obtain exclusive content rights or NFTs.

About MEET48

MEET48 is the world's first idol fan economy ecosystem built on Web3 infrastructure and deeply integrating AI and UGC. It is committed to transforming fans from passive consumers in traditional entertainment systems into active participants and producers empowered by AI creation tools. Users can create 3D digital avatars, virtual idols, music, dance, and multimedia content on the platform, directly supplying content to the platform's dApps and next-generation games. All user-generated content is stored on POChain, MEET48's dedicated Layer 1 blockchain, which adopts“Proof of Creativity” as its consensus mechanism. This allows content value to continuously accumulate through community voting and fan interaction, while rewarding creators. MEET48 is redefining the traditional idol economy by building a global entertainment ecosystem driven by AI and co-created by the community, ensuring that every act of creation and participation generates real cultural and economic value.

