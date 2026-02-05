Google's Alphabet Tops USD 400B Annual Revenue, Praises AI Growth

Google's parent company Alphabet has exceeded USD 400 billion in annual revenues for the first time in 2025, according to the earnings highlights posted by Google CEO, Sundar Pichai.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his social media account and described the quarter as "tremendous," attributing the success to a fundamental expansion in Search and Cloud services fueled by the company's maturing AI ecosystem.

Strong Performance in Core Services

The tech giant also saw a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent in search engine. "Search saw more usage in Q4 than ever before, as AI continues to drive an expansionary moment," the earnings report highlighted.

Google Cloud saw its revenues grow 48 per cent, now on an annual run rate of over USD 70 billion. Backlog grew by 55 per cent quarter over quarter to USD 240 billion, representing a wide breadth of customers, driven by demand for AI products.

Revenue from AI and YouTube

"In Q4, revenue from products built on our generative AI models grew nearly 400% year-over-year, significantly accelerating from the prior quarter," the earnings stated.

As for YouTube, its annual revenue surpassed USD 60 billion across ads and subscriptions.

AI Ecosystem and Gemini Momentum

In terms of the AI Infrastructure, the earnings report highlights lower Gemini serving unit costs by 78 per cent over 2025 through "model optimizations, efficiency and utilization improvements."

"The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone and is driving real momentum and business results across the company," earnings report mentioned. Gemini App now has over 750 million monthly active users. The company is also seeing significantly higher engagement per user, especially since the launch of Gemini 3 in December.

Future Outlook and Investments

Looking toward 2026, Alphabet is doubling down on its infrastructure lead. The company announced a substantial increase in its capital expenditure forecast, with 2026 investments anticipated to be in the range of USD 175 billion to USD 185 billion. This spending will focus on expanding data centers and AI computing capacity. (ANI)

