Trump Says No Deal With Iran Except 'Unconditional Surrender'

Trump wrote that after such a step and the selection of“great and acceptable leaders,” the United States and its allies would work to rebuild Iran and make it“economically bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

In the same post, Trump said Iran could have“a great future,” adding the phrase“Make Iran great again.” He had earlier urged Iranian soldiers to lay down their weapons and encouraged Iranian diplomats to seek asylum and help form what he described as a new Iran.

The comments came hours after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X that some countries had begun mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

Pezeshkian said Iran remained committed to lasting peace in the region but would not hesitate to defend its“dignity and power,” adding that mediators should address those he accused of provoking the conflict.

Fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel began seven days ago after U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted several sites in Iran, including facilities linked to the country's leadership.

Since then, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and U.S. military bases in the region, raising concerns about a wider conflict across the Middle East.