Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Swedish Foreign Minister

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Friday from Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Maria Malmer Stenergard.

During the call, the two sides discussed developments related to the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions for regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

During the conversation, HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister stressed that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar's national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good-neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

In this context, he noted that the State of Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

However, he added that the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundations of the understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries were built.

His Excellency also stressed the need for an immediate halt to any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritization of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a way that preserves regional security.

For her part, HE the Swedish Foreign Minister expressed her country's concern over developments in the region, calling for de-escalation, restraint, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic channels to avoid further instability.