Qatar Intercepts 9 Drones, 1 Struck Uninhabited Area: Mod

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Defense has announced that the country was subjected to waves of attacks from the Islamic Republic of Iran involving (10) drones, starting from dawn on Friday until early evening today.

“Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted (9) drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area, without causing any casualties,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry further emphasized that "Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources, with God's will, to safeguard the state's sovereignty and territory, and to respond firmly to any external threat."

The Ministry also urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, adhere to official instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely solely on information released through official channels.