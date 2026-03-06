Qatar Airways Says To Operate Limited Relief Corridor From Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the national carried, said that, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a safe operating corridor, Qatar Airways intends to operate repatriation flights on 07 March, departing Hamad International Airport to the following airports: London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Frankfurt (FRA).

Qatar Airways, in their statement, said that priority on these flights was given to stranded passengers with families, elderly passengers, and those with urgent medical and compassionate travel needs. Each flight was pre-allocated by Qatar Airways directly to such affected passengers, adding that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

It added that passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have already received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights, and that Qatar Airways has contacted affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.

Qatar Airways said scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, and that it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. It said a further update will be provided on 8 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

"We are working around the clock to organise additional relief flights where operationally possible and will share further updates as soon as they are confirmed."

"Please ensure your contact details are up to date so we can reach you with flight information and instructions. Details can be updated via the Qatar Airways website and the Qatar Airways app," the statement added.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding," it continued.

Qatar Airways further noted that, as a continuing measure, please be reminded that if you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 15 March 2026, you are eligible for:

- Complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, or

- Refund of the unused value of your ticket.

For the latest updates, passengers were advised to visit travel alert page.