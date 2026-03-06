CAA Announces Partial Resumption Of Air Navigation In The State Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity, in full coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and the relevant authorities in the State.

This phase includes the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of air cargo flights, in light of the current circumstances in the region, and in a manner that ensures the continued provision of essential air services.

QCAA affirmed that it continues to operate at the highest level of operational readiness, in close coordination with the competent authorities in the State, in order to ensure the safety and security of passengers and personnel in the civil aviation sector, and to maintain the safe and efficient flow of air navigation in accordance with the highest international standards.

The Authority is also continuously monitoring developments and will keep the public and aviation sector partners informed of any updates in due course. The Authority notes the importance for passengers who have confirmed bookings with airlines to follow the latest updates regarding their flights.

It also emphasizes that the flights mentioned do not include scheduled flights to and from Doha, which will resume once an official announcement is issued by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority regarding the safe reopening of the airspace.