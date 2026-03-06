Hamad International Airport Confirms Limited Flights For Stranded Passenger Evacuations, Air Cargo Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In follow-up to the statement issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority regarding the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, Hamad International Airport said it confirms the operation of a limited number of flights solely for the evacuation of stranded passengers and air cargo operations, on Saturday, March 7.

HIA said this comes "amid the continued temporary closure of the State of Qatar's airspace due to the prevailing regional circumstances in the area, which remain beyond our control."

Hamad International Airport, in a statement, clarified that the operation of additional flights in the coming days will remain subject to ongoing assessment of the security situation by the competent authorities, with the safety of passengers and employees remaining at the forefront of their priorities.

It also noted that normal flight operations will resume immediately upon the General Civil Aviation Authority in the State of Qatar announcing the safe reopening of the airspace.

HIA said it continues to work closely with relevant government entities and its airline partners to support affected passengers and air cargo companies, and urges dear passengers not to head to the airport at this time, and to communicate directly with the relevant airlines to inquire about their flights.

It added that all air operations remain subject to regulatory approvals and the safety of prevailing security conditions.