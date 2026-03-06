CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Information Undersecretaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the extraordinary meeting of the undersecretaries of ministries of information of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held on Friday via videoconferencing.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues aimed at enhancing joint media action in light of the current regional circumstances. Discussions focused on formulating a unified Gulf media strategy to address the ongoing crisis, counter rumors and disinformation campaigns that could target the security and stability of GCC states, and strengthen coordination among official media institutions to convey a balanced and unified Gulf message.

Participants also reviewed the agenda and technical topics scheduled to be submitted to the emergency meeting of Their Excellencies GCC ministers of information.