Moi Calls On Public To Report Any 'Unusual, Suspicious Behavior Related To The Current Developments'
The Ministry of Interior called on citizens, residents, and visitors to report any unusual or suspicious behaviour related to the current developments, whether observed in public surroundings or noticed in content circulating or being monitored across various platforms that may incite public concern.
MoI said this can be done either by calling (999), through the Metrash application (Security Window - Security Complaint - Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department), or via email at [email protected], enabling the relevant authorities to address the matter and take the necessary measures promptly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment