AIMKL Exports Soar In January 2026 As Gold And Copper Figures Shift

Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited (AIMKL), a subsidiary of Anglo Asian Mining PLC, sold $29.3 million worth of metal abroad in January 2026, AzerNEWS reports with reference to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%